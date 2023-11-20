ALTOONA, Pa. (WNCN) — Sheetz is celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade.

This includes stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. This limited time promotion began Monday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27, the company said.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Last week, Sheetz reopened with a brand new store on Aviation Parkway near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.