Central NC shelters, sanctuaries have an influx of pigs due to ‘teacup’ misconception

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — Local animal sanctuaries and shelters said they’ve seen an influx in “teacup” pigs.

Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont said they’re at capacity and can no longer accept any new pigs. But the calls keep coming in.

Blind Spot reached out to CBS 17, hoping to get the word out that there is no such thing as a teacup, Juliet, or mini pigs. They said what people are buying are piglets.

“They buy them completely underage. Typically pigs have to stay with mom till at least eight weeks,” Alesja Daehnrich, the co-founder of Blind Spot said.

She and her husband care for more than a hundred farm animals, half of the pigs.

“We still have shelters reach out to us within North Carolina and even outside of North Carolina asking us to take in pigs. We absolutely can’t until we have adoptions,” Daehnrich said.

Orange County Animal Services said they’ve seen an uptick in the number of pigs bring brought in. They’re not set up to care for them.

“We don’t have a yard where you would normally keep pigs. We have to house them temporarily here as comfortably as we can. We usually use our regular, large dog kennels,” Tenile Fox, Orange County Animal Services said.

Daehnrich said most people are buying potbelly pigs. It takes upwards of five years for them to mature. They’re considered miniature if they weigh less than 400 pounds.

Females can reproduce at just three months old.

They’re smart, inquisitive, emotional and loving animals; but they need to be cared for properly.

“Most of the time the issues pet owners, pig owners are facing are the animals are not altered, they’re not spayed or neutered. Often times they’re single pigs and single pigs are not happy pigs,” she said.

The Daehnrich’s are urging people to do their homework and reach out to sanctuaries or rescues, not breeders for information.

