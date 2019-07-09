Sheriff: 2 adults, 4-year-old dead in Warren County; 15-year-old injured

MANSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a 4-year-old has now died following a shooting and stabbing on Monday that left two others dead.

In total, four people were shot at a home on 132 Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams says a 911 call came in Monday at 2:15 p.m. for a report of a domestic situation. Then, roughly ten minutes later, Williams says another call came in reporting a shooting at the home.

Deputies and members of North Carolina State Highway Patrol rushed to the home, where Williams said the two adults were found dead.

Jada Swindell, 21, and John D. Hargrove were identified as the adults who were killed.

Williams said John Hargrove stabbed to death his daughter, Jada Swindell, before shooting her 4-year-old daughter and 15-year-old family friend.

The 4-year-old died while in surgery. The child’s name was not released.

A 15-year-old was also injured and taken by helicopter to Duke Medical Center.

“It was chaos. It was a chaotic situation because they were trying to take care of the children,” said Williams.

A suspect is not being sought after at this time, said Williams.

“Everything was not contained to the house. We’re trying to figure that out now, but we believe what happened, happened by the individual who was on the scene,” he said.

Williams said the shooting was an isloated incident, contained to the home and the property.

