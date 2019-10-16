Sheriff: Accused ‘spree killer’ from South Carolina ‘needs the death penalty’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man with Upstate ties was arrested Tuesday in Florida after what law enforcement described as a “killing spree” across the Southeast.

The manhunt for Stanley “Woo Woo” Mossburg, 35, of Spartanburg, started after a man was found dead in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Much of what 7 News learned about Mossburg came from the sheriff in Polk County, Florida.

Sheriff Grady Judd laid out an in-depth timeline of Mossburg’s alleged crimes Tuesday morning.

Later Tuesday evening, 7 News heard from the suspect himself as authorities brought him outside the detention center in Polk County.

When reporters asked Mossburg if he had anything to say he mumbled, “There is going to be an angels and demons fight from God.”

When asked what that means Mossburg could be heard saying, “There’s a war and everybody will see.”

Earlier in the day, Sheriff Judd spoke about Mossburg.

“Our suspect is Stanley Eric Mossburg. He’s 35 years of age. He’s from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Stanley, without a doubt, is a spree killer,” said Judd.

That “spree,” according to Judd, started in Greeneville, Tennessee at a laundromat where Mossburg has been accused of killing a man on October 1.

Customers found the man’s body the next morning behind the laundromat.

“They find this man, this husband, in a pool of blood dead,” described Judd.

The sheriff said Mossburg then stole the victim’s car and headed south.

“He is now heading to Spartanburg, South Carolina. That’s where he’s from and he’s well known by the police in Spartanburg, South Carolina,” Judd said as he laid out the timeline of events.

That’s where the sheriff said Mossburg met up with his sister and talked her into buying him a bus ticket to Orlando on October 2.

From Orlando, Mossburg headed to Winter Haven, Florida, where the sheriff said a man found Mossburg in his home after Mossburg killed two people who lived with him.

The sheriff said Mossburg said to the man, “I’m not gonna kill you because God told me not to.”

That’s not all he had to say, according to the sheriff.

“Suspect Mossburg told our live victim ‘I wanna be a serial killer. I like killing people.’ And he said, the two victims in Winter Haven were victims seven and eight but his goal was to kill 11,” said the sheriff.

Deputies said after the killings, Mossburg barricaded himself in a home. A SWAT team responded and took Mossburg into custody.

The sheriff said they have no way to verify that there have been that many victims but they will continue to investigate.

“This guy needs the death penalty if there’s ever been a person who needs the death penalty,” said Judd.

The sheriff in Polk County made a point to highlight Mossburg’s prior arrest record showing mostly low level, non-violent crimes.

Judd had a message to legislators who take a light stance on those types of offenders saying, “Gag me with a spoon.”

