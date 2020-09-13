Sheriff Baker: Possible COVID-19 exposure to Wake County’s gun permits staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In a press conference Sunday morning, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker announced the possible exposure of COVID-19 to the county’s gun permit staff and how permits will continue to be processed.

Below are the permits statistics provided by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Permits Stats through September 13, 2020

(The WCSO has issued 22,201 more purchase permits than 2019, with three months still remaining in 2020)

· Purchase Permit Applications received January 1 through September 13, 2020: 24,119

· Purchase Permit Applications received January 1st through September 8, 2019: 2,785

· Purchase Permits approved/ delivered – January 1 through September 13, 2020: 32,700*

· Purchase Permits approved/ delivered- January 1 through September 13, 2020: 10,499

Purchase Permits application still in need of processing 4045 (currently processing the week of August 3, 2020)

· Carried Concealed Applications processed January 1st through September 13, 2020: 9,339

· Carried Concealed Applications processed January 1st through September 13, 2019: 7,409

· Appointments for Carried Concealed are fully booked through to January 2021.

*an application may contain more than one permit request.