Sheriff blasts Amazon for not helping catch delivery driver who stole package

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sheriff Grady Judd went after Amazon on Thursday for refusing to cooperate with detectives who were trying to find a driver who stole a package from a home in Polk County, Florida.

Deputies said the theft occurred on Dec. 19 at a home in the Waterson Development near Davenport.

Gayle and Michael Pagano received a notification their package was delivered to their Davenport home.

It was a box of Gayle’s go-to hand soaps from Bath & Body Works.

“Got home, looked under the tree where the picture was, and the package wasn’t there,” said Gayle Pagano.

She thought a renter or somebody from outside her community had taken until she watched video from her security camera.

Pagano provided deputies with video that shows an Amazon driver deliver the package and take a confirmation photo before removing it from the doorstep, deputies said.

“Because this porch pirate was an employee of Amazon, detectives believed, this would be easy to solve — good for the sheriff’s office, the homeowner, and Amazon — getting a dishonest employee off the road. Not so fast,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

When detectives contacted Amazon, they were told they would need a subpoena.

“Even Amazon’s loss prevention manager told a detective to get a subpoena — that Amazon would not cooperate with law enforcement and identify their driver unless the sheriff’s office served a subpoena for their records at their corporate headquarters in Delaware. This is despite detectives having video, pictures, and the date, time, and the address of the delivery and crime,” the press release said.

Detectives were eventually able to identify Jose Campos, 27, of Kissimmee, using the video from the homeowner, and other security cameras in the area. One video gave them the tag of the vehicle Campos was driving, which belonged to his girlfriend.

Detectives made contact with Campos’ girlfriend, who told them he delivered packages for Amazon.

Detectives said Campos confessed during an interview to taking the package.

He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft, according to a news release.

Judd lambasted Amazon’s decision to not cooperate with their investigation in a statement:

“I’m not surprised by much anymore, but this lack of cooperation from Amazon floors me. All we needed was a name — they knew who committed this crime in Polk County, and they would not tell us without us serving legal process to their corporate headquarters in Delaware,” said Judd. “This is just irresponsible on their part. They apparently don’t care about the ongoing safe and secure delivery of their packages to their customers and exposing other customers to burglary and theft. It is impossible to believe this was this guy’s only theft.”

In an e-mail to WFLA’s Staci DaSilva, Amazon said they planned to reach out to the sheriff’s office and apologize.

“We work regularly and closely with law enforcement across the country and are working to understand what occurred here, to make it right and to reach out to Polk County Sheriff’s Office to apologize,” said Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter.

Pagano said Amazon gave her a refund and a new box of soap.

She also offered the video to the company to investigate. She said she never heard back from Amazon.

“Everything in our home is purchased through Amazon so the fact that there was a driver out there that could potentially be redelivering to my home, was still there, that kind of bugged me and I was disappointed that Amazon didn’t want to get that addressed right away,” she said.

