Sheriff: Crooks abandon vehicle after stealing peroxide, not gas

KEAVY, Ky. (WNCN) – A Kentucky sheriff’s office says three people were arrested Wednesday after they abandoned a vehicle after stealing peroxide instead of gasoline.

Deputies were dispatched to Rooks Branch Road, which is about 11 miles south of London, Kentucky, in response to a theft in progress. According to a Facebook post by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, two women and a man entered a garage and took a 5-gallon gasoline jug.

“The suspects did not know the jug had peroxide in it and not gasoline,” the post said.

The suspect’s vehicle then broke down nearby. They then tried to push their truck into a gated field by unlatching the gate, the post said.

Deputies determined that one of the suspects, Dustin Napier, had taken suboxone and refused to spit out the pills. Another suspect, Latasha Bryant, was found in possession of a glass pipe and gabapentin, the post said.

Napier, 29, is charged with second-degree burglary, public intoxication – controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Bryant, 28, is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication – controlled substances, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substances not in a proper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Storms, 33, is charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was also charged on a warrant for failure to appear in court on criminal trespassing charges.

