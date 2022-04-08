PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man walked into a jail in Alabama Thursday afternoon and stunned authorities by announcing that he wanted to confess to a murder before trying to escape, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Anthony Jackson, 33, is now locked up in the Russell County Jail facing capital murder charges in the 2019 drive-by-shooting death of 27-year-old Beionca Bolden, authorities told Nexstar’s WRBL.

Deputies said Jackson had a gun on him when he walked into the jail and made his confession, resulting in further charges.

“I have never seen this happen in 35 years of law enforcement,” Sheriff Taylor said.

Jackson was taken to the agency’s investigative building. Phenix City Police were called when investigators realized their officers had been working on the fatal shooting case.

In addition to the capital murder charges, Jackson is facing gun charges for promoting prison contraband and possession by a convicted felon.

At some point, Jackson tried to escape, Taylor said, leading to an escape charge.

Bolden was shot inside a Phenix City home as she held her baby on June 10, 2019, family members said.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey says his office is still investigating and is not sure if he will seek the death penalty against Jackson. It is a capital charge now because police believe Bolden was killed by a bullet shot from a vehicle.

“It is still an active investigation,” Chancey said. “We are trying to confirm the facts of what he confessed to. We want to make sure that what he said he did, he did. But so far what he’s telling us is adding up.”