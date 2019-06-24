Sheriff: ‘Savage’ assault by inmates leaves NC detention officers with concussion, stitches

(From left) Larry Wade Stanley Jr., Dustin Logan Ensley, and Thomas Utah McDonald. (Courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office via WBTV)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Three inmates are facing more charges after what the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is calling a “savage” attack against four detention officers.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. According to the official report, inmate Larry Wade Stanley Jr, 43, was acting unruly and refusing to go back to his cell.

As officers were physically moving Stanley to his cell, the report states, two other inmates – Dustin Logan Ensley, 29, and Thomas Utah McDonald, 24 – came up behind the officers and began assaulting them.

Officials say the four detention officers “sustained injuries to their face, head and arms.” One officer was left with a concussion and another had to get stitches. All four were taken to Atrium Health-Lincoln to be treated for their injuries.

The detention officers’ names have not been released.

Sheriff’s deputies and Linconton Police were dispatched to the detention center, but officers at the building already had everyone back in their cells by the time the help arrived.

Stanley is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, four felony counts of assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer, and conspiracy. He was placed under a no bond hold.

McDonald and Ensley were both charged with four felony counts of assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer and conspiracy. They were placed under a $100,000 secured bond each.

No further information has been released.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.