Sheriff’s office identifies 8 onboard plane that went down off NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have released the names of the eight people who were onboard a plane that went down off the North Carolina coast on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said a Pilatus PC-12/47 single-engine passenger plane carrying eight was behaving erratically around 2 p.m. before it disappeared off the radar.

The aircraft is believed to have gone down around four miles east of Drum Inlet.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office identified those on the plane as:

Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville (pilot)

Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville

Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level

Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level

Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level

Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island

Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic

Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said during a Monday afternoon press conference that one body had been recovered but he did not identify them.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder remained on scene through Tuesday morning as the search effort continued.