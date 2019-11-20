Sheriff’s Office: Woman breaks SC motel window looking for man, finds and kills him

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has been charged with murder and other crimes after a man was found shot to death in an Upstate motel room.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies responded to a burglary call Tuesday night at the Motel 6 located at 2015 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Responding officers found a man dead inside one of the rooms.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old David M. Edens Jr.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Edens was living at the motel.

The coroner said emergency responders found Edens with a wound.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

The sheriff’s office arrested Kodesha Iyuna Bryson, 25, of Greenville in Edens’ killing.

Bryson is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious damage.

Investigators say Bryson and Edens were in “some type of relationship” prior to the deadly shooting.

Bryson allegedly busted out the window of at least one other motel room while searching for the victim. After arriving at the victim’s room, deputies said Bryson shot him during an altercation.

Bryson turned herself into authorities.

She’s in the Greenville County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

