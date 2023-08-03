ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Walgreens that happened Thursday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., Rocky Mount officers received a call from someone saying that a person had been shot, police say. Officers arrived at a Walgreens at 2624 Sunset Avenue with first responders. According to police, the suspect(s) and victim of the shooting had left on foot prior to their arrival.

A witness provided an image of the person who they thought had been shot. After deploying resources that include police K9s, drones and multiple patrol units, officers were able to locate the victim, police say.

At this time, the victim appears to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No word of an arrest has been made at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.