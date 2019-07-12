Police: Man shot while driving in Fayetteville, intersection shut down

A man was shot while driving down Morganton Road in Fayetteville (CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting investigation has shut down an intersection in Fayetteville, according to the police department’s Twitter page.

Fayetteville police tweeted at 6:38 a.m. that the intersection of Morganton Road and S. Reilly Road is closed following a shooting.

According to a press release from police, the shooting occurred at 5:47 a.m. while the victim was traveling along Morganton Road in a vehicle when he was shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the black pickup truck seen in the photos was a soldier on his way to work when the victim who was shot crashed into the back of his truck, police said.

CBS 17’s photographer on scene reported 10 evidence markers on the road, indicating the number of shots fired.

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route while Fayetteville police personnel process the crime scene.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

