Shooting investigation underway in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of Burgundy Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call concerning a shooting shortly before 2 a.m.

Once on scene, officers located the shooting victim. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police have not released any information regarding the suspect or the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.