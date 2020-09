RALEIGH,N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting investigation is underway in Raleigh after a man was injured in a shooting just before 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Matt Drive and located a man injured by gunshots.

The man was transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.