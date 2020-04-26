Shooting involving Moore County deputy under investigation

Moore County, N.C. (WNCN) – The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Moore County deputy that happened in the Westmoore are of the county Saturday evening.

Moore County Sheriff’s Office authorities say a deputy responding to a disturbance call in the area was confronted by an armed person.

The deputy commanded the person to lower their weapon numerous times, authorities say, but the person did not comply so the deputy fired shots, injuring the suspect

Emergency medical aid was immediately rendered, and the suspect was transported to First Health Moore Regional Hospital.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s condition.