WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police say two people were shot to death and three others were hurt as they rode down U.S. Highway 52.

According to a news release from Winston-Salem police, a group of people purchased food from a fast-food restaurant and headed south on Hwy. 52 just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a car approached the group’s Nissan Sentra and at least two passengers leaned out of the windows and fired more than a dozen shots into the Sentra.

The Nissan Sentra exited onto Liberty Street, and the driver, who was hit by gunfire, lost control of the vehicle.

The suspects in the shooting remain at large.