Shooting on New Bern Avenue puts local high school on lockdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting on New Bern Avenue put a local high school on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

1 person sustained a gunshot wound in the arm and was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue, and at 12 p.m. Enloe High School was placed on code red lockdown as a precaution, Wake County Public Schools Communications Director Lisa Luten confirmed.

School was dismissed on time, under the supervision of Raleigh Police and all after school activities were cancelled.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now