GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said Monday that the victims in two Sunday shootings were shot during the same incident in the same place — a town park.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Goldsboro police responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the teenager dead.

While officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified police of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found 32-year-old Tarquek Lamar Garner also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.

Goldsboro police told CBS 17 that the department does not release information about juveniles.

While the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, police said no evidence has been found that would indicate this shooting has any relation to the threats made at Goldsboro High School on Jan. 6.

Initially, police said the shootings were merely connected and not that they had happened in the same time at the same location.