Shop owners in Raleigh see increased sales on ‘Small Business Saturday’

After owning House of Swank Clothing for seven years, this is John Pugh’s first “Small Business Saturday” at his location on Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh.

“It’s a really cool, fun, busy day for everybody,” Pugh said. “The weather has been kind of messy, but people are still coming out. People are still being generous. It’s been a great day for us.”

People like Aileen Miller stopped in House of Swank to get custom shirts while out for holiday shopping.

“It’s ‘mom and pops’ that are kind of the backbone,” Miller said. “I think it’s great to be able to go out and support as many people as you can that put their blood, sweat and tears into their business.”

For Christine Brenner owner of Read with Me, “Small Business Saturday” is a day she, her husband, Jonathon, and son, Ethan, look forward to every year.

“I’m a former school librarian, so children’s literature is my background and my passion,” Brenner said. “Everyone really wants to get a head start on their shopping lists. I’ve had several people actually just finish it off completely.”

Brenner said more new shops have opened downtown.

According to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA), so far in 2018, 39 storefront businesses have opened. DRA officials added 2018 has seen the highest net gain in businesses since 2010.

The day not only helps shoppers but local businesses in the long run.

“It enables me to be able to afford things for my son and the community,” Brenner said. “Whether it’s music lessons, or school, or clothing, it helps us to be able to give back to our community with our own dollars.”

“I have a friend who owns a small wine shop, and she always says whenever people come by wine, it’s helping pay for her kid’s braces,” Cary resident Mei Li added.