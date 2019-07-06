Shoppers react to ‘incendiary’ fire at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire inside a department store in Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh damaged 25% of the building and triggered the sprinkler system Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened just before 5:40 p.m. inside Macy’s, according to Crabtree Valley Mall spokesman Brian Asbill.

“It’s crazy,” Sharlene Carmon said. “You’ve got to be careful where you go [and] what you do.”

Asbill said “a small fire” broke out and caused the sprinkler system to deploy.

Raleigh fire officials said the fire was ” incendiary,” which typically means that a fire is not accidental, but has been set.

Raleigh fire officials said the blaze broke out in the upstairs men’s fitting room.

The sprinklers then extinguished the fire, Asbill said.

This summer, Ray Evans of Roxboro often goes to the mall. He said he’s never heard of anything like this before.

“That’s all that matters to me, is everyone’s safe,” Evans said. “Everything else can be replaced.”

Raleigh fire officials said 25% of the building was damaged and that the cause was “incendiary,” although they did not explain further the fire’s cause.

“Incendiary fires refer to all fires that are deliberately started for malicious or criminal intent,” a book titled Fundamentals of Fire Fighter Skills says.

Officials said 35 firefighters responded to the incident. No one was injured.

Friday evening, crews were cleaning up merchandise damaged by water, Asbill said.

