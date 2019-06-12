Shots fired into at least 1 apartment in downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shots were fired into at least one downtown Raleigh apartment Wednesday morning, according to police.



Officers responded to Heritage Park Apartments in the 400-block of Dorothea Drive around 12:40 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call.



Once on scene, police were able to locate at least one occupied apartment that had been struck by bullets.

Nobody inside the apartment was injured.

Police are still trying to determine if more than one residence was hit by bullets. There is no suspect information at this time.

