Driver injured after shots fired into vehicle in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man was injured when shots were fired into his vehicle while driving along Capital Boulevard Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. and the man sustained minor injuries from shattering glass.

The victim pulled into the nearby Circle K on Durham Road where police responded. The back window of a car was shattered in video captured from the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610.

