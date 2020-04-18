Driver injured after shots fired into vehicle in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a man was injured when shots were fired into his vehicle while driving along Capital Boulevard Friday night.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. and the man sustained minor injuries from shattering glass.
The victim pulled into the nearby Circle K on Durham Road where police responded. The back window of a car was shattered in video captured from the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Infant, 2 children among latest COVID-19 cases in Robeson County, officials say
- Coronavirus found in semen of COVID-19 survivors; sexual transmission unclear, study says
- NC mother, son say large group of armed people, including off-duty deputy, terrorized them in their home
- Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says