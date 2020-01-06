Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount woman

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for missing endangered woman from Rocky Mount.

Officials believe that 37-year-old Regina Renee Dozier may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Dozier is described as a black female with long black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’2 and 160lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black and grey fleece jacket, pink pants and black Nike sneakers.

Dozier was last seen on 1233 Williford Street in Rocky Mount.

Anyone with information about Regina Renee Dozier should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

