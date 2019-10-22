Sister accused of stabbing, killing brother during argument in Virginia

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Franklin was arrested on Monday after police said she fatally stabbed her brother during an argument.

Authorities were sent to a home on Norfleet Street for a disturbance call around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

When they got there, officials found 27-year-old Zachary Gray suffering from a stab wound.

The initial investigation revealed Zachary Gray was involved in an argument with his sister, 24-year-old Sarah Gray.

Sarah Gray stabbed her during the altercation, police said.

Zachary Gray later died from the stab wound.

Sarah Gray has been charged with second-degree murder.

She is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

