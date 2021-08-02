Six cans of food will get you free admission to the N.C. State Fair on Hunger Relief Day

(L-R) N.C. State Fair Mascot Casey Cardinal, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina Senior Director of Food Sourcing and Network Services Carter Crain, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,
N.C. State Fair Manager Kent Yelverton and Smithfield Foods Director of Community Development
Steve Evans at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, announce
partnership for Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day at the N.C. State Fair.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day at the North Carolina State Fair will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

During Hunger Relief Day, you can receive free admission to the fair by bringing six cans of any brand of canned food.

The food collected at Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day will be spread across their network of more than 900 partner agencies in 32 counties across the state.

Hunger Relief Day at the North Carolina State Fair began in 1993 and since then, more than five million pounds of food has been collected.

The North Carolina State Fair will be held October 14-24, 2021.

