KELFORD, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says the skeletal remains that were found in a home that had been destroyed by a fire in 2022 have been identified.

Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin said the remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for testing. It was determined the remains were those of Kendrick Williams, 38, who had been reported missing on June 21, 2022.

Ruffin said next of kin had been notified.

“The Williams family is in our thoughts and prayers,” Ruffin said in a media release. “The cause of death has not been determined and this case will continue to be investigated as a homicide.”

In a post to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials said the remains were found at 107 Second St. in Kelford on March 1 by someone cleaning up debris from a home destroyed by a fire on June 21, 2022. That person contacted the sheriff’s office.



