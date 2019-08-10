Slain Raleigh teen was basketball star headed to play in college in just weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old who died after a shooting in Raleigh late Friday night was identified as a high school basketball star who had been recruited to play at a nearby college.

Desmond Myles Jenkins, a graduate of Sanderson High School in Raleigh, died after he was shot just after 11:40 p.m. Friday, sources said.

Jenkins played basketball and was a standout on the team at Sanderson, according to his high school coach Brian Shaffer.

“His smile, laugh and spirit would light up a room. I will always remember the pride he had and his love for Sanderson,” Shaffer wrote on Twitter. “He truly was a great human being. Thank you Dez for all that you taught me.”

The Friday night shooting happened in north Raleigh in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane, according to police.

Desmond Myles Jenkins in a photo from Vance-Granville Community College head basketball coach Gregory E. Ackles Jr.

Jenkins was taken to WakeMed, where police say he died from his injuries.

According to the head basketball coach of Vance-Granville Community College, Jenkins was set to attend the school in just weeks.

“Please pray for the family of Desmond Jenkins,” Gregory E. Ackles Jr. wrote on Twitter. “He was one of our incoming freshman who was murdered last night in Raleigh. Just in disbelief.”

The college has the fall semester classes beginning as soon as August 19.

Ackles also tweeted a photo of Jenkins in a Vance-Granville Community College basketball shirt at a table with the college logo in the backdrop.

Homicide detectives are searching for a black Chevrolet Avalanche with chrome rims, which was seen in the area. The vehicle may have a star decal in the rear window.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

