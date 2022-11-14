RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh.

During the concept design process, the city heard from the residents who expressed concerns about park’s name: Devereux Meadow Park.

Courtesy: City of Raleigh Smoky Hollow and Devereux Meadow, late 1940s – early 1950s

The name Devereux traces back to John Devereux, Jr.; Devereux was known to be a plantation and slave owner. Historical records say he owned more than 1,500 slaves in the 1850s. The family was known to hold enslaved people in Raleigh and outside the state as well. They were known to be among the state’s largest slave owning families.

In addition, Devereux Jr. was an officer in the Confederacy.

While the city says the future park’s site specifically refers to a former minor league baseball stadium on the site from the 1940s to the 1970s– Devereux Meadow Stadium– the Parks, Recreation, and Greenway Advisory Board recommended the project be renamed.

Residents were given the option to rank the following names through an online survey:

Gateway Park

Smoky Hollow Park

Robinson-Greenberg Park

Smoky Hollow Park ranked the highest, Gateway Park ranked second with Robinson-Greenberg Park ranking the lowest. As a result, the PRGAB recommended Devereux Meadow Park be renamed to Smoky Hollow Park.

Courtesy: City of Raleigh. 1960 photo shows former Smoky Hollow houses

City council will vote on the name change during their Tuesday meeting.

Smoky Hollow Park refers to the interracial, working class Smoky Hollow neighborhood of the 1800s. The community was built for mill and railroad workers. Those residents were forced out in the 1950s and their homes were demolished, according to the city. The ‘smoky’ part of the name may have come from the smoke emitted by the mills and train engines. The future park’s location, however, was not included within the Smoky Hollow neighborhood.

The city has budgeted $2 million for the development of Devereux Meadow Park. It is currently the site of a City of Raleigh maintenance facility. While the city says 2014 Parks Bond Referendum included funding for the current environmental studies and park planning and design phases- construction for the park is currently unfunded.

The site sits between Glenwood Avenue and Capital Boulevard. The park is not symmetrically shaped but it is bounded by North West Street, Dortch Street, Capital Boulevard, and West Peace Street.