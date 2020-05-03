SLIDESHOW: Beachgoers head to Myrtle Beach shoreline first weekend after reopening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Saturday marked the start of the first weekend day after Myrtle Beach opened public beach accesses.
Beachgoers are still supposed to be social distancing when enjoying the coast.
Several state parks reported Saturday and Sunday that they reached capacity and temporarily closed.
On Saturday, 14 parks had already reached capacity by 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, Myrtle Beach State Park was on the list.
The South Carolina State Parks Facebook page is keeping an updated list of parks that have reached capacity.
These parks will be reopened when a safe capacity is reached, SC State Parks said online. Parks are putting social distancing guidelines in place so people stay safe.
