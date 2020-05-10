Smithfield Foods responds after tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturns

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer full of live hogs overturned Saturday morning near Suffolk Executive Airport.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1300 block of Carolina Road just after 8 a.m.

Both northbound and southbound sides of Carolina Road between Turlington Road and the Whaleyville split were closed with detours in place.

Reports say the truck was carrying livestock with approximately 180 hogs on board at the time of the accident. Smithfield Foods sent a response team to the scene.

It is unknown at this time as to the number of deceased or injured animals.

One photo showed several hogs standing contained in a make-shift pen beside the crash.

Suffolk Animal Control is also on scene as well as crews from Suffolk Public Works.

Officials say the portion of the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Courtesy – Katie Collett

Courtesy – Katie Collett

