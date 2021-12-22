Smithfield police captain on leave following incident with gun in Morrisville, chief says

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A captain with the Smithfield Police Department is on administrative leave after an incident involving a firearm in Morrisville on Dec. 18.

Smithfield Chief R.K. Powell said his department is investigating the report of a man with a gun in the Morrisville Shopping Center parking lot.

The incident involved Capt. R. Sheppard.

He was off duty at the time, Powell said. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

The chief said an administrative investigation is underway and Sheppard is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This story will be updated.