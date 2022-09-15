Smoke and haze from the wildfires in the western United States have made it all the way to the east coast and could bring some haze to North Carolina Friday.

The strong winds in the upper atmosphere are set up in a way where the jetstream is carrying that smoke and haze all the way across the country.

Some of that haze could be seen around North Carolina Thursday, but more is expected Friday.

Air quality will not be impacted and there won’t be a smell of smoke, but the haze will give skies a grayish tint. They will also help provide some amazing color during the sunrise and sunset times.

You also shouldn’t be able to smell any smoke as the particles are too diluted in the atmosphere and too high up in the atmosphere.