RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Check your fridge. Some smoked salmon is being recalled due to possible contamination.

St. James Smokehouse is recalling 93 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon—4 oz packages—because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a release.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

The FDA also said it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.

Some symptoms include:

High fever

Severe headache

Stiffness

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Officials said the recalled item was sold between February and June 2022.

Officials said the recalled salmon was “distributed to stores located in: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin as well as Safeway Washington State stores.”

Only one lot of the smoked salmon is impacted by this recall: lot# 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

If you have any of the recalled item, officials said to dispose of it immediately or return it to the store for a refund.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to a FDA release.

Officials said if you have any questions about the recall, call 305-461-0231, Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00 pm EST.