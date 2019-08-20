Snake responsible for power outage in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, NC (WNCN) – A snake caused a surprise power outage in the Outer Banks on Monday, according to a Dominion Energy media relations manager.

Bonita Harris, with Dominion Energy, tweeted on Monday afternoon that 9, 280 customers along the Outer Banks had lost power, and more importantly, their air conditioning after a snake had slithered into some equipment.

Crews did have lights back on within an hour for those customers in Colington, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head.

The A/C is back on OBX! A snake slithered into our equipment this AM knocking out power to 9280 customers in Colington, Kill Devil Hills & Nags Head. @dominionenergy crews got lights back within an hour. Thanks @SamDomEnergy @13NewsNow @beach104 @outerbanksvoice for the updates! — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) August 19, 2019

