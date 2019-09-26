SNEAK PEEK: CBS 17 checks out Raleigh’s first Wegmans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Sunday, the first Wegmans grocery store in North Carolina will open its doors right here in the Midtown East Shopping Center in Raleigh.

As a preview, Wegmans opened its doors to CBS 17 on Thursday to showcase some of the unique items, displays, and hot foods that will be available come opening day.

Wegman’s will boast an extensive wine and beer collection, with over 2,500 unique products

Wegman’s will boast an extensive wine and beer collection, with over 2,500 unique products

Wegman’s will boast an extensive wine and beer collection, with over 2,500 unique products

Our Bill Young got a tour of the store and spoke with Wegmans executive chef Rob Santiago.

“We want to educate about our ingredients. We want to show off. We have amazing products — amazing employees — we want you to experience that,” he said.

The Raleigh location includes The Burger Bar, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves burgers, salads and sandwiches, as well as beer and wine by the glass.

CBS 17’s Bill Young visits the Burger Bar ahead of Wegman’s grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 29

CBS 17’s Bill Young visits the Burger Bar ahead of Wegman’s grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 29

CBS 17’s Bill Young visits the Burger Bar ahead of Wegman’s grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 29

Hallie Johnston relocated from the company’s headquarters in New York so she can oversee the Raleigh store. Her job is to manage the nearly 500 workers that were hired from 10,000 applicants.

“This group comes from all walks of life. Some of them it is their first job. Some have changed careers to join us,” she said.

Johnston said she hopes the staff, along with the variety of products, will meet the level of expectation that the store’s customers will have. She also hopes shoppers will love their experience at the store.

“We’re really excited to have people feel and see the hype on opening day,” she said.

The store, which is the company’s 100th, will officially open Sunday at 7 a.m. After opening day, the store will be open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight.

The Midtown East Shopping center is located on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now