Snickers made special pecan bar for fall, but it’s already sold out

(CNN) – “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

You know, the Snickers slogan.

Well, it looks like they’re making people even more hungry with their new pecan bar. So hungry, in fact, they all just sold out!

Snickers’ latest sweet treat made its delicious debut on Wednesday and they were all gone by end of the day.

They weren’t even sold in stores– it was all online.

The latest sweet treat conjures up all sorts of chocolate pecan pie vibes and as the box says, it’s “fixin’ to satisfy.”

It’s no surprise they sold out so quickly though– the idea came from fans.

The company asked customers what nut they wanted to see next, and folks went nuts over pecans, which beat out cashews, pistachios and macadamia nuts.

