Snow possible as winter returns to central NC this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Buckle up as we have a big temperature drop this weekend along with the chance for more wintry weather.

We’ll keep the quiet and warm weather around into the first part of the weekend. Friday and Saturday will stay sunny with highs nearing 70!

Enjoy it while you can as changes arrive for Sunday courtesy of our next weather maker.

A cold front will move through early Sunday and highs will drop down below normal into the lower to middle 40s.

A bit of rain will be possible Saturday night and into Sunday.

As colder air rolls in Sunday that rain could change to a bit of wet snow, mainly in areas north of the Triangle.

Any snow amounts should only be on grassy surfaces, and average around a trace to a tenth of an inch.

Lows will drop into the middle 20s by Monday morning as skies clear out. Any water left on roadways could freeze into patchy black ice.