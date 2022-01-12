Snow, rain, or wintry mix? All possible in central NC on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are all becoming increasingly likely with a winter storm this weekend in central North Carolina.

The low pressure is off the coast of the Pacific Northwest right now, and the latest track has it moving southeast across the Plains, dipping south near the Gulf of Mexico, then moving northeast across Georgia and South Carolina by Sunday morning.

On this path, central North Carolina could see rain, snow, and wintry mixed precipitation develop Sunday.

As the low pressure moves into northeastern North Carolina and Virginia, the snow should change to rain during the afternoon and evening, before changing back to some snow showers late Sunday night as the system moves away from the state.

A wintry mix could also develop, which will bring us the chance for not only snow, but sleet, and possibly freezing rain.

It’s too early to pin down how much snow, sleet, or ice we could pick up, but any accumulating snow looks most likely north and west of the Triangle.

The storm system will depart early Monday and any moisture on the roads could freeze as lows are expected to drop into the 20s by Monday morning.

Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be dry and warmer with highs in the 40s.

Here’s what we don’t know: the exact path of the storm. The track of this low pressure will determine what type of precipitation, where it will fall, and how much will fall.

Forecast models are starting to become into better agreement with where the system will go.

Keep in mind any slight shift to the north in this low pressure could drastically decrease our chance for wintry precipitation.