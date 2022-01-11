Snow this weekend in central NC? It’s still possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Yes, that “s” word is still in the forecast.

Forecast models continue to pick up on the potential for a rain/snow mix, or a wet snow now into Sunday.

Previously the chance looked to arrive Saturday into Sunday, but it now appears the system is slowing down, bringing in the potential for wintry weather later.

The forecast is starting to become a bit more clear, but here’s what you should keep in mind as we track this through the week.

Forecast models have not been in good agreement on what the weather will bring this weekend.

One model run will have rain, the next will have snow, the next will have nothing.

The reason for this is the location and track of the low-pressure system. Not only do we need cold temperatures from the surface up to the mid-levels of the atmosphere, the low needs to take a certain track to bring snow.

If you were to cut a low pressure into four parts, the northwest part is what is more likely to bring snow, so a “favorable track” would be one where the northwest part is on top of us.

The next factor is the temperatures.

The best chance for any wintry precipitation would be late at night and early in the morning when temperatures are expected to be below freezing.

Temperatures have been trending colder all day, which is better for the development of snow.

It’s too early to talk about any “potential accumulation” because a slight shift to the north in this low pressure could drastically decrease our chance for wintry precipitation.

For now, don’t get excited or panic about snow, as the forecast will be finetuned, and likely change, over the coming days.