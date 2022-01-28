🌨️Snow timeline: When, how much will fall in the Raleigh area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Central North Carolina is getting used to dealing with snow this month and the last weekend of January won’t be any different.

More snow is expected for the third weekend in a row and Saturday will be a STORM TEAM ALERT DAY.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our next weather maker will be a cold front Friday night that will give central North Carolina some light snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for tonight through Saturday morning for all of central North Carolina.

A cold front will move through late Friday night and by that time, the atmosphere will cool enough to support snow.

HOW MUCH TO EXPECT

Snow will be likely from around midnight to 9 a.m. on Saturday.

During that 9-hour snow window, amounts will generally average around 1 inch with some spots reaching nearly 2 inches.

So, this is not like last week’s setup where cold air was already in place and snow amounts were higher.

The snow, as mentioned above, will end early Saturday morning but temperatures will stay below freezing most of the day, and winds will be brisk and gusty making it feel like it is in the teens and lower 20s all day.

Without much melting, some roads will be slick – especially secondary and side roads.

Therefore, Saturday morning will be a Storm Team Alert Day. This is despite the fact that skies should become mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Winds will diminish Saturday night and temperatures will fall into the middle teens by Sunday morning.

Even though we are expecting lots of sun on Sunday, highs will only reach the lower 40s.