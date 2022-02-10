Snowy Sunday? Central NC has chance for wintry weather this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Buckle up as we have a big temperature contrast this weekend along with the chance for more wintry weather.

Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.

We’ll keep the quiet and quite warm weather into the first part of the weekend.

Saturday is sunny with highs nearing 70!

Enjoy it while you can as changes arrive for Sunday courtesy of our next weather maker.

A cold front is forecast to move through central North Carolina by early Sunday, bringing a surge of below normal temperatures.

Highs drop back into the middle 40s for highs on Sunday.

We’ll also be watching for a coastal low to develop and strengthen off the North Carolina coast on Sunday.

The best chance of precipitation will be Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Along with some rain, we can’t rule out the chance for some wintry weather mixing in for parts of the region.

Right now, the best chance for snow is near the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Any accumulations would be light.

Either way, this isn’t looking like a major event as the ground will still be quite warm from Saturday.

It is worth noting that any precipitation (rain or snow) that does fall could refreeze Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be in the middle 20s by early Monday.

Dry weather returns on Monday, which is Valentine’s Day. After starting out in the mid-20s, highs hold in the mid-40s.

This forecast can and will likely change as we get closer to Sunday.

Stay with the CBS 17 Storm Team for updates.