RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh city leaders voted to expand the social district.

During Tuesday’s city council, they nearly unanimously agreed to push out the boundaries of the “Sip N Stroll” area, while making a few changes.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance officials reported to council that the district has been a success since it launched August 15, 2022.

Social District Boundaries

50 businesses are now part of the city’s premiere social district: a place that allows people to purchase alcohol from certain restaurants and bars, take it to go, and explore the area.

“90% support or strongly support [the social district]. Our Christmas tree lighting doesn’t get this kind of support. This is a very strong public policy,” joked DRA president and CEO, Bill King.

DRA received more than 900 responses to surveys they sent out to people who live in the area, and to local business owners.

“The social district has increased sales and has led to new sales that would not have otherwise occurred,” explained King. “That was part of the intention was to help businesses that have been deeply affected over the last three years in downtown social district has accomplished that.”

The new boundaries, effective August 15, 2023, push the district out to include more of the Warehouse District.

It includes popular businesses and spots like Barcelona Wine Bar, Wye Hill Brewery, and Union Station Plaza.

As with the original district, business owners will have the opportunity to choose to opt in or out of the social district.

But within the expanded boundaries, officials have right now opted not to include Moore Square or Glenwood South.

“We just have some concerns from a law enforcement perspective. I think allowing the social district to occur puts our PD in a challenging position for enforcement to say that one type of alcoholic beverage is allowed, but another might not be,” said Whitney Schoenfeld, with Emergency Management and Special Events.

City leaders do have the option to approve additional social districts not in downtown Raleigh. They see potential in adding one in North Hills and the Village District. However, no formal applications have been submitted. As they look to the future, officials want to ensure their success rate with safety and cleanliness.

“There have been no known issues associated with noise, crime or disturbances as a result of the social district. There’s been no need for dedicated additional law enforcement to maintain the district,” said Schoenfeld.

The city council also approved an earlier start time for the district, moving it from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

City officials said they will continue to look at how to improve signage, encourage recycling, and potentially add more permanent garbage and recycling bins to the village area.