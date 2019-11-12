Social media helps toddler find kidney donor

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A Florida 2-year-old is on the road to recovery, after a much-needed kidney transplant surgery.

His mother turned to social media for a donor back in August, and a compassionate 21-year-old answered her prayers.

“It has changed our whole life as a family and we get to see our 2-year-old in a way that we have never seen him before,” said mom Lisa Chesson.

And it’s all thanks to a major donation by Drew Schneider.

The 21-year-old saw Chesson’s social media post about her son needing a kidney transplant.

Drew realized her mother had met Chesson years ago, and supported her decision to donate.

“Well actually when I went and got tested, I said to my mom in the car a couple of days later, ‘I feel like I’m a match,'” said donor Drew Schneider.

The Sept. 30 kidney surgery would bring the families back together.

Now, Colton and Drew are both on the road to recovery.

Drew, who owns a cheerleading company, is almost back to her usual active lifestyle, and so far, Colton is adjusting well to his new kidney.

“A two year old boy is being able to play games and bathe and be lively with his family,” said Schneider.

And mom Lisa is forever grateful.

“I don’t think she will ever know how thankful we are. My husband and I talk about it every night, we pray and thank God every night.”

