Soldier from Fayetteville dies in SC during training

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WNCN) – A soldier from Fayetteville died at Fort Jackson in South Carolina over the weekend, according to the base’s Twitter account.

Pvt. Andrew McLean experienced a medical emergency while preparing to do physical training in his battalion area. Fort Jackson medical personnel transported him to Providence Hospital. He died there Sunday at about 8:30 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance we can to all involved,” said USATC & Fort Jackson CG, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

A release from Fort Jackson also said investigations will take place to determine what happened to cause the medical emergency.

No further information was released.

