RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state average for gas is currently at $4.11 per gallon, an improvement from $4.19 per gallon last week.

While prices slowly drop in some places, drivers like Michael Hall say being able to work from home has helped. He doesn’t mind having to fuel up from time to time. After all, he has appointments and errands to run.

“I live in Wake Forest. I go on a two mile radius and that’s it. My wife doesn’t come out, period. That’s another thing. We save on that side of things also,” Hall said.

Another driver, Cameron Barry, said he commutes between Raleigh and Goldsboro everyday. He tries to save fuel on his off days.

“I try to stay in one spot as much as possible. Maybe I’ll go to the store and back or whatever I need,” Barry said.

Price trend for spring and summer break

When CBS 17 previously spoke with Gas Buddy, petroleum expert Patrick DeHaan said seasonal factors may drive gas up between 25 and 75 cents per gallon from late February through Memorial Day.

“We see the summer gasoline in, we see demand for gasoline going up and we also see the refineries doing seasonal maintenance,” he said.

DeHaan said much of the reason prices are high is due to spillover from 2020. Oil production abruptly slowed because of decreased demand when people were working from home.

“Now that demand has come roaring back; it’s a game of catchup in so many areas of the economy,” he said.

The war in Ukraine is also helping to keep prices on shaky ground. Gas Buddy reported gas price records have been broken because of sanctions Western countries have put on Russia. This is limiting Russia’s exportation of crude oil to the global market.

For now, drivers like Gabrielle Manganiello are holding onto hope prices stabilize.

“If I didn’t work from home, it would probably limit what I could do,” Manganiello said. “I think its pretty steep.”

While prices slowly drop in some places, it’s not enough to fully relieve drivers when the cost of everything else is up, too.

“Food is high as well so you kind of got to compensate for what you need as opposed to what you want,” Barry said.

Best and worst days to fill up

In an analysis last month, GasBuddy found Monday was the cheapest day to fill up in the majority of the United States, including North Carolina.

Friday has historically been one of the more expensive days to fill up, but it’s now among the cheapest.

The middle of the week, particularly Thursdays, ranked as the most expensive day for gas.

