Some Virginia districts will continue to require masks for all in schools this fall

NEWPORT NEWS, V.A. (WAVY) — Newport News, Virginia, schools have already decided to continue requiring masks for students and staff in city schools, despite an executive order from new Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would give parents the choice to abide by mask mandates or not.

The system confirmed on Friday that masks will continue to be mandated for all students, staff and visitors.

Officials said they “will continue to follow all of the mitigation strategies recommended by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for schools, including the use of face masks.”

Youngkin’s order said there “is no greater priority than the health and welfare of Virginia’s children” and that “parents, not the government, have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care of their children.”

Specifically, the order states “parents of any child enrolled in an elementary or secondary school or a school-based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.” It also said parents won’t be required to provide a reason for their choice.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office previously said that any school board that ends its mask mandate would be in violation of a state law passed last year. That means those divisions could be susceptible to lawsuits.

School officials released the following message on Friday: