RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you bought a Carolina Cash 5 lottery ticket at a Sunoco in Fayetteville on Thursday then you may want to check your ticket because you could be $1.1 million richer.
The ticket for Thursday’s drawing was sold at the Sunoco-Ramsey St. on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said.
The ticket matched all five winning numbers, which were 2-16-19-31-41.
The winning ticket beat the odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot, officials said.
The winning ticket is worth $1,124,366 before taxes.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Someone bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1.1 million in Fayetteville…was it you?
- Cooper asks TV providers to reach ACC Network deals
- Burned body found in ditch on side of SC road
- Sex crime suspect says underage girl’s family attacked him
- Incorrectly-installed pipe led to Raleigh water main break that closed road near Brier Creek
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now