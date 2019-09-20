Someone bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1.1 million in Fayetteville…was it you?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you bought a Carolina Cash 5 lottery ticket at a Sunoco in Fayetteville on Thursday then you may want to check your ticket because you could be $1.1 million richer.

The ticket for Thursday’s drawing was sold at the Sunoco-Ramsey St. on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers, which were 2-16-19-31-41.

The winning ticket beat the odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot, officials said.

The winning ticket is worth $1,124,366 before taxes.

