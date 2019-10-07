‘Someone shot me in the head’: Uber driver shot in Raleigh while dropping off passenger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for the person who shot an Uber driver in the head as she was dropping off a passenger.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Hill Street near New Bern Avenue.

The driver managed to get away, driving to South East Street at New Bern Avenue where she pulled over and called 911.

“Somebody shot me in the head… I’m bleeding,” the driver said in the 911 call.

“It just sounded like, like almost like it was in the house, it was so loud. 5 gunshots,” Stephanie Shaner, a neighbor said.

Police said after the shooting and before the driver pulled over, the passenger got out of the vehicle and took off.

“It’s an Uber customer who told me to him somewhere… someone shot at my car,” the driver explains in the 911 call.

Police said the bullet grazed the top of the woman’s head. She’s expected to be okay.

This area of East Raleigh is changing, new homes are going up next to vacant lots.

“Pretty shocking because we’ve been here since a year ago and haven’t had any issues since we moved in, so surprised,” Shaner said.

Police ask anyone with information, asked to give them a call.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now