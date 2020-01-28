Fotis Dulos in critical condition after apparent suicide attempt at Farmington home

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar helicopters transferred Fotis Dulos to the medical teams at Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, New York Tuesday afternoon after his apparent suicide attempt at his home in Farmington.

Police confirmed Dulos was found unresponsive in his vehicle in his garage midday Tuesday and is in critical condition.

Police say this investigation is preliminary. Farmington police did a well-being check when Dulos didn’t show up to court.

Officers found him in his car with medical distress. They performed CPR. Dulos was transported to Uconn Health.

— Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 28, 2020

A source close to the investigation told News 8 that Dulos is not breathing on his own, and he is being transferred to a hospital in the Bronx for the use of their hyperbaric chamber. The Mayo Clinic’s website states that the chambers are used most-commonly to treat decompression sickness in divers, but also to treat carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dulos was expected to appear in court in Stamford on Tuesday for an emergency bond hearing at which his $6 million bond reportedly may have been in jeopardy because the insurance company tied to paying the bond was uncertain to be covering the bond.

Police were called to his house for a wellness check after he did not show up for his emergency bond hearing in Stamford.

Farmington police said Dulos was located in his vehicle in his garage; he was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Lifesaving measures including CPR were administered.

Lt. Tim McKenzie said Dulos is listed in critical condition. He adds the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

— Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 28, 2020

Dulos has been under “strict” house arrest since his last court appearance. Prior to that hearing, Dulos removed a memorial to his estranged wife, Jennifer, that had been placed at the entrance to the Farmington neighborhood. Judge Gary White called that act “stupid” and a “second strike” in Dulos’ effort to remain out on bond.

Attorney Greg Cerritelli told News 8 in a phone interview, “Now with the developments in Fotis Dulos’ case, the state is probably going to have to reassess what they are going to do with Troconis and Mawhinney’s matters.”

